Zamfara APC Congratulates New Emir Of Gusau

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated the newly appointed Sarkin Katsinan Gusau, Alhaji Abdulkadir Ibrahim Bello, on his ascension as the 16th Emir of Gusau.

In a statement issued by the party’s State Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau, the APC described the new Emir’s emergence as a divine continuation of a noble legacy, following the passing of his father, the late Emir, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello.

“You are destined to be a king, considering your truthfulness, hard work, dedication, and above all, your loyalty to the late Emir and your respect for people regardless of background or status,” the statement read.

The party noted that Alhaji Abdulkadir’s succession marks a historic moment, as he is the first biological son in the recent history of the Emirate to directly succeed his father on the throne.

“This is a sign that Almighty Allah has accepted the good deeds of your late father, in line with His promise to assist the righteous and strengthen their lineage even after death,” the APC said.

The statement urged the new Emir to uphold the legacy of his father and ancestors, particularly the notable contributions of Sambo Dan-Ashafa, in the areas of Islamic values, social development, and leadership.

“We pray to Almighty Allah to continue to guide, protect, and empower you to lead the Emirate into greater prosperity.

“The APC will not hesitate to seek your royal counsel, guidance, and blessings whenever needed,” the party added.