Zamfara APC Congratulates Danfulani On Conferment By Daura Emirate

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated the Managing Director of the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation NAIC and a party chieftain, Alhaji Yazid Shehu Danfulani, on the conferment as Katukan Hausa by His Royal Highness, the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruk-Umar.

The title, according to the statement by the Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yusuf Idris Gusau, is very significant to the entire good family of the party and Zamfara State as a whole, since Daura has been the cradle of the entire Hausa land and the founder of Hausa Bakwai and Banza Bakwai.

It further recalled that, according to legend, Bayajidda (or Abu Yazid) arrived in Daura from Baghdad around the 9th or 10th century AD, specifically often cited near 900 AD. This period marks the transition from matriarchal to patriarchal rule in the Hausa city-states, with his arrival facilitating the union with Queen Daurama.

Honourable Yazid Shehu Danfulani, as the new Katukan Kasar Hausa, has always contributed meaningfully to the Hausa community wherever he finds himself promoting unity, collectiveness and inclusion.

“The party therefore wishes to highly thank His Royal Highness, the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruk-Umar, the Daura Emirate and the entire Hausa community for this honour, while assuring that the new Katukan Hausa will live up to the desired expectations.

“We believe Hon. Yazeed’s philanthropic nature and accommodations of people will make the title more respected and great within the country.

His records of hard work and honesty since he was the commissioner of Commerce and Industries in Zamfara State up to his present position of Managing Director of the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation are quite extraordinary.