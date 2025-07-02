Zamfara APC Congratulates Dalori On Appointment As Acting Nat’l Chairman

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has extended its congratulations to Ali Bukar Dalori on his appointment as the Acting National Chairman of the party.

In a statement issued by the APC State Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau, the party described the appointment as a testament to the trust, respect, and confidence reposed in Dalori by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC leadership, party members, and supporters nationwide.

“This appointment is a clear reflection of the hope and confidence the party and its national leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, have in Hon. Dalori’s ability to steer the APC toward greater achievements,” the statement read.

The Zamfara APC lauded Dalori’s wealth of experience in party administration, noting his previous roles as State Chairman, Deputy National Chairman, and now Acting National Chairman. The party expressed optimism that his leadership would usher in a new era of innovation and growth for the APC.

“We pray Allah to guide and protect you as you bring your vast experience and dedication to bear in your new role. We are confident that under your leadership, the APC will witness significant transformation aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu,” the statement added.

“On behalf of the state party leadership, elders, State Working Committee (SWC), and grassroots supporters, the Zamfara APC pledged its full support for Dalori’s tenure.

“Once again, congratulations, sir. We assure you of our unflinching support throughout this important assignment,” the party concluded.