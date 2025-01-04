Zamfara APC Condemns Attack On Party Chieftain, Shinkafi

Share

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the attack and embarrassment meted out to one of its chieftains, Hon. Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi as he attended the wedding Fatiha at Rabi’a Jum’at Mosque, Gusau.

In a statement issued by the Zamfara State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Malam Yusuf Idris, said the party noticed with shock how the horrific incident happened as some irate youth displayed such a bad manner.

“This is uncommon of our otherwise well-behaved party youngsters who may have had some grievances against any member and forgot that the APC has well-coordinated channels of addressing all forms of grievances which should have been taken by the APC youth.

“As a responsible party, therefore, we want to reassure all our loyal members, big or small, especially the leaders that we shall always do whatever is necessary to protect them.

“Under our current reconciliation initiative, the party stresses against such deviance even against opposition political party members.

“The youth are therefore urged to henceforth refrain from such acts and to present their grudges against any member through the right channel.

“The party will take all the necessary steps to ensure perpetrators of such high level of indiscipline are arrested and prosecuted according to the law.

“APC will ensure justice is done to every member and to enjoy the privileges as provided by the nation’s constitution”, the has assured.

