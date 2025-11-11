Zamfara APC Chieftain, Shinkafi, Endorses Tinubu For Second Term

The Wamban Shinkafi Democratic Front, under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State, has unanimously endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the party’s consensus candidate for the 2027 Presidential election.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting of the political front held at Taula Arena in Gusau on Tuesday, the Chairman of the movement, Hon. Yusha’u Abdullahi Mada, described President Tinubu as a leader whose policies are capable of steering Nigeria away from economic collapse and ensuring stability at this critical juncture.

During the meeting, APC chieftain Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi called on party members and supporters across Zamfara’s fourteen local government areas to register their full support for the APC and its presidential candidate.

Shinkafi also praised the leadership of Senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar for his commitment to the development of Zamfara and the Northwest region, noting the benefits of Tinubu’s policies in advancing democracy and delivering dividends to the people.

He urged that APC conduct free and fair primaries ahead of the 2027 elections to ensure party unity and restore the party’s prominence in Zamfara. Shinkafi stressed the need to support Tinubu’s reelection to sustain efforts in reducing food prices, tackling insecurity, promoting agricultural activities, and addressing youth unemployment and poverty.