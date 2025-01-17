Zamfara APC Chieftain Gifts Supporters 20 Vehicles

Share

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Zamfara State, Yazid Shehu-Danfulani has presented 20 cars to the party leaders and supporters as donations to promote the well-being of the members whose immense support serves as propeller to the party’s popularity in the state.

Danfulani who is the former State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry spoke during the presentation ceremony of the vehicles to the beneficiaries in Gusau on Thursday.

Dafulani said the gesture is aimed at supporting the party leaders and supporters in recognition of their uncompromised performance.

“This is my personal donation to some of the APC members who have been working for the development of our great party in Zamfara,” he commended.

He appealed to the people of the state to continue to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Minister of State for Defence, Hon. Bello Muhammed Matawalle in an effort to restore peace and stability in the state, northwest and Nigeria in general.

Danfulani called on APC members in the state to continue to be united and remain committed to building the party in the state.

“As good citizens and party members, we have to maintain the spirit of unity, peace and stability for the development of the party in the state,” he noted.

The State APC Chairman, Alhaji Tukur-Umar Danfulani who presented the vehicles to the beneficiaries commended Yazid Danfulani for his contribution to the development of the APC in the state.

The party Chairman represented by the State APC Publicity Secretary, Malam Yusuf Idris, said the beneficiaries included, Ibrahim Danmalikin-GidanGoga, the Special Adviser Political Matters to the Minister of State for Defence, Hon. Bello Muhammad Matawalle received a New Brand High Lander Jeep.

Other beneficiaries were Former State Commissioner of Information, Hon. Ibrahim Magaji Dosara also received a New Brand Mercedes Benz. Hon. Murtala Garba received 307 Peogeout, Alhaji Mande Aluta (Chairman, Zamfara State APC Reconciliation Forum) received a Mercedes Benz and Murtala STV also Received 307 Peogeout.

He said the remaining 15 vehicles were to be presented to other beneficiaries among party supporters across the state.

The Party Chairman also commended Yazid Shehu Danfulani for the kind gesture and described it as worthy of emulation.

He called on political office under the APC to emulate Yazid Danfulani for supporting and encouraging the party leaders and supporters across all levels.

“This is a welcome development, having a party chieftains like Yazid Danfulani, is an indication that the APC remained the strongest political party in Zamfara.

“On behalf of the party leadership, we appreciate this kind gesture. This is a pointer that the APC has a great victory for future elections in the state,” the Party Chairman noted.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Danmalikin-GidanGoga assured reciprocation to Danfulani for his kind gesture.

“We consider this as an encouragement we will continue to work for the progress and development of the party in the state.

“We will continue to encourage unity, peace and stability in our great party at all levels,” Gidangoga assured.

