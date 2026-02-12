Zamfara APC Bemoans Alleged Destruction Of Tinubu’s Billboards By Govt

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned in totality the alleged removal of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s billboards in Gusau, the state capital, by personnel of the Zamfara Urban and Regional Planning (ZUREP), allegedly directed by Governor Dauda Lawal.

In a statement issued by the Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yusuf Idris Gusau, they further lamented that the removal of the billboards has clearly shown the level of disrespect of Governor Lawal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his constitutional rights.

According to it, in a latest move, the Governor has allegedly embarked on destroying all billboards that feature posters of the President throughout the fourteen local government areas of the state.

“This erratic behaviour has been ongoing over time and it started with the clampdown on all APC billboards until the party petitioned security agencies in order to stop the PDP-led government from the uncultured behaviour in a peaceful manner.

“However, the government and its thugs, while using official machinery such as the state’s Zamfara Urban and Regional Planning, ZUREP, resumed the provocation in order to stir crisis ahead of the party’s congresses and the 2027 general elections.

“ZUREP on Wednesday attempted to carry out such boorishness and incivility on the President’s billboard, which also featured the Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawalle, and Distinguished Senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, both former governors and leaders of the party, being installed in front of the Minister’s Gusau residence, if not for the quick intervention of security personnel attached to the residence to prevent such vandalism.

“The party once again wishes to implore security agencies in the state to stop such vandalism and disrespect to the President.

“If the Governor does not respect and recognize President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the leader of all Nigerians and the Commander-in-Chief, we will not hesitate to show our intolerance.”