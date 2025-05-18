Share

The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on Governor Dauda Lawal to publicly disclose the names of banditry victims who have allegedly received free medical treatment under his administration.

The opposition party, in a statement issued by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris, made this demand while challenging the governor’s claims as unsubstantiated and misleading.

The development followed the governor’s recent assertions that his administration provides free healthcare services to victims of violent attacks in the state.

Reacting to the claims, the State APC who demanded transparency and accountability, insisted that Governor Lawal provide concrete records and proof of such interventions.

“If the governor’s claims are true, there should be publicly available records showing the names, communities, incidents, and associated medical costs for these victims,” the statement read.

Governor Lawal previously stated that his administration remains committed to supporting victims of banditry, including by providing free medical treatment at facilities such as the Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital and Federal Medical Centre, Gusau.

However, the APC argues that many victims—especially those in remote communities—lack access to these urban healthcare centres, and no verifiable evidence has been provided to support the governor’s claims.

The opposition party criticised what it described as “fabricated statements”, urging journalists to independently investigate the facilities to verify whether such treatments have been provided.

The APC also accused Governor Lawal of failing to fulfil his 2023 campaign promise to eliminate banditry within his first two months in office. According to the party, security conditions in Zamfara have deteriorated, and communities continue to suffer frequent and violent attacks.

“While our people live in fear, the governor is busy with personal travels and leisure,” the APC claimed, questioning the administration’s priorities.

The APC demanded that Governor Lawal or relevant healthcare institutions publish a detailed list of beneficiaries, including their names, villages, local government areas, and the dates they received treatment.

The statement concluded with a call for the governor to apologise to the people of Zamfara for allegedly misleading the public and urged him to adopt a more collaborative and sincere approach to combating insecurity in the state.

