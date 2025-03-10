Zamfara Air Strike: Abubakar Meets Victims, Takes Responsibility

Share

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has visited Zamfara State to meet with victims and families affected by the recent airstrike, expressing deep regret over the tragic incident.

The Deputy Director of public Relations and Information (DDOPRI), Headquarters Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Group Captain Kabiru Ali said in a release that, “CAS acknowledged the grief and pain suffered by the victims, their families, and the entire community, describing the event as a painful departure from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) commitment to protecting Nigerian citizens.

The CAS also met with the Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, to reaffirm the NAF’s dedication to safeguarding lives and ensuring that such unfortunate incidents are minimised.

He commended the Governor’s leadership and his commitment to realising the state’s six Point Development Agenda, which prioritises security, agriculture, education, healthcare, economic empowerment, and overall welfare.

He assured the Governor of the NAF’s continued partnership in addressing security challenges and promoting peace in the state.

Reflecting on the airstrike, the CAS provided a detailed account of the events leading to the incident. He noted that on 11 January 11, 2025, intelligence reports indicated the movement of suspected terrorists on motorcycles through Dangebe Village in Maradun Local Government Area.

The area had been struck a day earlier as part of efforts to neutralise terrorist elements loyal to Bello Turji, a notorious bandit leader.

