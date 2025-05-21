Zamfara AGILE Trains Students On Waste Management Utilization

Share

The Zamfara State Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) has launched an innovative training program for secondary school students, focusing on turning waste materials into economic opportunities to support girls’ education and promote environmental sustainability.

The initiative brought together students from senior secondary schools in Gummi, Bukkuyum, Anka, Maradun, Bakura, and Talata Mafara Local Government Areas for a training session and the official inauguration of the Zamfara AGILE School Clubs in Talata Mafara.

Speaking at the event, Project Facilitator Zainab Bashir emphasized that the training aims to serve dual objectives: raising awareness about environmental sustainability and empowering girls with practical life skills—including digital literacy, economic self-reliance, and gender-based violence prevention.

Zainab explained that students must recognize the untapped economic value of waste, which, if properly managed and repurposed, could serve as an alternative source of income while they pursue their education.

“There are many items considered waste, even in commercial quantities, that can be recycled or repackaged for income generation,” she said. “This not only helps students address their immediate personal needs but also reduces dependency and supports their continued education.”

She added that in addition to economic benefits, managing waste contributes significantly to environmental cleanliness and public health, helping reduce disease outbreaks such as malaria and cholera in local communities.

The facilitator also addressed gender-related issues, urging female students to speak out against sexual harassment and gender-based violence, while reinforcing their rights and encouraging confidence in reporting any violations.

“You have the right to live free from harassment,” Zainab stated. “Do not let fear of stigmatization stop you from speaking up. Report any abuse to the appropriate authorities.”

The AGILE facilitator further highlighted the program’s broader goals, including raising awareness about climate change, tree planting, and waste management as vital tools for building sustainable communities. She called on students to take active roles in protecting their school environments, especially the newly constructed and renovated infrastructure under the AGILE project, including WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) facilities.

“You are enjoined to safeguard these investments by reporting any suspicious activities or vandalism to your school authorities,” she urged.

The training underscores AGILE’s commitment to creating a holistic and inclusive learning environment for adolescent girls—combining education, empowerment, and environmental stewardship to ensure their academic success and social well-being.

