Zamfara: AGILE Trains 250 Facilitators For Building Skills In Literacy, Vocational Training

The Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) in partnership with Zamfara State Government, has in a 2-day training workshop, trained 250 second chance facilitators on building skills in literacy, numeracy, vocational training, reproductive health and digital literacy.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the workshop in Gusau on Sunday, the State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Malam Wadatau Madawaki, said the state government is committed to revamping the education sector.

Malam Madawaki positioned that, considering the importance of Girl-Child Education being an integral tool towards building any rich society, Governor Dauda Lawal takes it obligatory to strengthen the partnership with AGILE towards addressing gaps that prevented young women and girls from acquiring sound education.

“Zamfara State Government saw it necessary to heavily invest in education, especially in building opportunities for the second chance and to encourage the massive return of girls and young women to schools across the state.

“The existing policy of Girl-Child Education becomes one of the present administration’s priorities, this is why it imposed a state of emergency in the education sector.

“Let me use this opportunity to call on all the 75 facilitators who will take charge of training the 2,250 girls and young women students, to ensure that, you apply the strategies and methods you learnt during this workshop to produce well-educated students.

“Educating girl children and young women will no doubt bridge the lacuna created by the previous administrations due to their laxity, it will indeed help to acquire an enlightened and rich society”, Madawaki has stressed.

