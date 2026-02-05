Zamfara AGILE Presents Year 2 Implementation Plan

The Zamfara Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) has mapped out its Year 2 implementation plan for Alternative Education (Component 2.2c), following a review of Year 1, highlighting the project’s achievements, challenges, and lessons learned.

In a welcome address during a stakeholders’ meeting at the state headquarters of AGILE in Gusau on Thursday, the State Coordinator, Hajiya Sa’adatu Abdu Gusau, said Year 1 concluded with notable achievements in girl-child and young women enrolment and retention across the state.

Abdu Gusau commended the efforts of stakeholders in achieving a significant percentage of the project’s targets and emphasized the need to strengthen existing collaboration to achieve even more in Year 2.

In a paper presentation, Dr. Yahya Alhassan noted that Component 2.2c focuses on providing alternative education opportunities for out-of-school adolescent girls and young women, including those with disabilities, who are unable to access or have dropped out of formal schooling due to poverty, early marriage, insecurity, and other factors.

Dr. Alhassan explained that “The intervention is implemented as a flexible, community-based learning model combining accelerated basic education with life skills, vocational skills, digital literacy, and reproductive health education in line with AGILE’s learning and empowerment policies.”

He stated that during Year 1, 1,868 learners graduated under Component 2.2c, of which 1,186 were enrolled in post-literacy programs, 682 were mainstreamed into formal schools, 367 would repeat the cycle, and 15 were classified as dropouts.

The presentation disclosed that in Year 2, the alternative education program aims to enroll 19,500 beneficiaries, up from 2,500 in Year 1, with the establishment of 80 additional vocational centers, adding to the 20 existing centers that accommodated the Year 1 beneficiaries.