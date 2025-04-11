Zamfara AGILE Mourns State Legislator, Kasuwar Daji

Share

The Zamfara State Implementation Unit of the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) has expressed shock over the passing of the member representing Kaura Namoda South in the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Aminu Ibrahim Kasuwar Daji.

In a statement issued by the Project Communications Officer, Bashir Kabir Ahmad, the State Project Coordinator, Hajiya Saadatu Abdu Gusau, described the death of Kasuwar Daji as a significant loss to democratic governance in the State.

She described the late Lawmaker as a complete gentleman and a God-fearing individual whose invaluable contributions to the education sector would remain memorable within the state and beyond.

Hajiya Saadatu highlighted his strong support for the ongoing renovation of schools under the Zamfara AGILE Project and noted that his passion for adolescent girls’ education was evident and deeply appreciated by the State Project Implementation Unit.

She extended the heartfelt condolences of Zamfara AGILE to His Excellency, Governor Dauda Lawal; the Speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Bilyaminu Isma’ila Moriki; members of the State Assembly; the people of Kaura Namoda Emirate; and the bereaved family.

She prayed that Allah, the Almighty, grants him eternal rest in Aljannatul Firdaus and blesses his family with strength and comfort.

