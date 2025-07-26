Zamfara AGILE Mourns Emir Of Gusau

The Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) Project in Zamfara State has expressed deep sorrow over the death of His Royal Highness, the Sarkin Katsinan Gusau, Dr. Ibrahim Bello, who passed away in the early hours of Friday, July 25, 2025, in Abuja.

In a statement issued by the Zamfara AGILE Communication Officer, Bashir Kabir Ahmad, the State Project Coordinator, Hajiya Saadatu Abdu Gusau, described the late monarch as a true statesman and devout leader who dedicated over five decades to serving humanity, even before the creation of Zamfara State.

Hajiya Saadatu noted that the late Emir was deeply committed to the development of education, particularly girls’ education, across the state and within his emirate.

“The Zamfara AGILE Project will never forget his fatherly and royal counsel, as well as his strategic guidance, which greatly supported the effective implementation of the project in the state,” she said.

She recalled his recent advice on the need for greater involvement of traditional leaders to enhance community engagement on adolescent girls’ education. “That guidance will be instrumental in boosting enrollment and completion rates of secondary school education among girls,” she added.

The Coordinator extended the project’s condolences to the Zamfara State Government, the Emir’s immediate family, and the people of the state. She prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the late Emir eternal rest in Jannatul Firdaus and to bless his family.