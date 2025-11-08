Zamfara: AGILE Lauds Gov. Lawal Over 500 Teacher Recruitment

The Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (Zamfara AGILE Project) has applauded Governor Dauda Lawal for approving the recruitment of the first batch of 500 qualified science teachers as part of the ongoing reforms towards strengthening education delivery and improving learning outcomes across the state.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Project Communications Officer, Zamfara AGILE, Bashir Kabiru Ahmad, disclosing that the State Project Coordinator and Permanent Secretary, Hajiya Saadatu Abdu Gusau, made the commendation while commenting on the successful recruitment of the teachers.

According to the statement, the Coordinator said the recruitment exercise was part of Governor Dauda Lawal’s commitments signed on 5th July, 2023, to fulfil the criteria for AGILE intervention in Zamfara State.

Abdu Gusau further described the recruitment of teachers as part of the AGILE mandates under Sub-component 3.1(System Strengthening) adding that the AGILE Project will collaborate with stakeholders to monitor the deployment of the successful candidates to the most deserving areas of need, based on the earlier needs assessment conducted in the schools with a view to ensuring equity and improved access to quality teaching across the State.

Saadatu Abdu Gusau, while expressing confidence in Governor Dauda Lawal’s demonstration of passion and commitment for the successful implementation of AGILE and other donor projects in Zamfara State, stated that the first batch recruited 500 science teachers out of the planned 2,000 to be recruited will significantly improve learning outcomes.

She also extended the Zamfara State Project Implementation Unit(SPIU) heartfelt appreciation to the Teacher Recruitment and Deployment (TRD) Committee for their exceptional dedication, transparency, and professionalism in ensuring a credible and merit-driven process and congratulated all the successful candidates on their appointment.