Zamfara ADC Urges Gov Lawal, Tinubu To Resign For Failure To End Insecurity

Zamfara State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called on Governor Dauda Lawal and President Bola Tinubu to resign if they remain incapacitated in tackling the lingering insecurity in the state.

This was heralded by the Zamfara State Chairman of the ADC, Comrade Kabiru Garba Gusau, during a party stakeholders meeting on Monday, in regard to issues bordering security challenges and total economic collapse in the state.

Comrade Gusau said the Constitutional aims of forming any government are to ensure total protection of lives and property, as well as security to the state economy, for the citizens to live in peace, harmony, and to enjoy a better life as enshrined by the laws of the nation.

He lamented the recently intensified attacks by bandits on innocent communities whose expectations were to live in the exercise of their constitutional rights, which included free movement, education, health and food production on their farms, but were helplessly left in the hands of high-profile criminals who mercilessly kill and rape them at their will instead.

“As I am speaking to you right now, an escaped villager called to tell me that the armed bandits launched an attack on their village and were shooting sporadically while looking for a slight opportunity to, unfortunately, abduct the unlucky ones in the community.

“For these reasons, therefore, the ADC could not fold its arms to continue watching good people of Zamfara being jeopardised by various groups of terrorists who slaughter and bury their victims even alive to death on a daily basis.

“We are not comfortable losing our brothers and sisters in the dirty hands of bandits, the lives of our beloved people are paramount and most integral to the main purpose of forming the ADC as a political party, which only came to salvage the state and entire nation from the hands of incapacitated politicians”.

“The ADC is the only party formed to deliver the state and the country, which is why defectors in large numbers in Zamfara State are trooping into the party on a daily basis. So far, we have witnessed the receipt of 75,000 defectors from various political parties”, Comrade Gusau has revealed.

According to him, the ADC found it compulsory to issue 100,000 more membership cards, as many more politicians had already communicated their interest in joining the party soon.