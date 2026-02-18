Zamfara ADC Felicitates Muslims As Ramadan Begin

The Zamfara State Chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has warmly felicitated with the Muslim Ummah on the commencement of Ramadan fasting 1447 AH.

The Publicity Secretary of the ADC, Abdulkarim Umar Lihidda, in a statement, said the Party welcomes the arrival of this sacred and revered month, a period distinguished by intensified acts of worship, increased recitation of the Holy Qur’an, and Tafsir sessions conducted by Islamic scholars across muslim communities.

The statement added that the ADC Zamfara State Chapter calls on Islamic scholars to seize this unique opportunity to further enlighten the faithful and the wider community on the importance of peace, unity, tolerance, and mutual understanding.

“Our dear state has endured several years of insecurity and turmoil, leading to the unfortunate loss of many lives and livelihoods, particularly livestock, due to persistent banditry. These challenges have greatly affected our collective progress and stability.

“As we enter this holy month, the Party urges the good people of Zamfara State to use this period of spiritual reflection and devotion to fervently pray for the restoration of lasting peace, security, and prosperity in Zamfara State and Nigeria at large.

“We pray that Almighty Allah forgive our shortcomings, accept our acts of worship, and grant mercy to our departed parents.