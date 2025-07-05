Zamfara ADC Appreciates Reception Of Defectors 

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Zamfara State has welcomed hundreds of defectors from various political parties, including the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking during a press briefing in Gusau on Friday evening, the State Chairman of ADC, Malam Kabiru Garba, described the wave of defections as a major boost to the party’s growing influence in Zamfara. He added that more prominent politicians have already expressed their intention to join the party in the coming weeks.

According to Garba, the ADC remains open to all politicians who are committed to rescuing the people of the state and the nation from the hardship allegedly caused by a clique of unpatriotic individuals.

“The ADC was founded by patriotic citizens who are committed to Nigeria’s development through the effective utilization of available resources to transform the lives of the people and the nation as a whole,” he said.

Garba stressed that Zamfara is blessed with abundant resources that, if properly harnessed, could eradicate poverty and drastically reduce unemployment.

Using the opportunity to extend an invitation to Governor Dauda Lawal, he said: “The ADC is the kind of political platform the governor has been searching for. It aligns with his rescue mission, and he should consider it as a second platform to actualize his development agenda for the state.”

He assured the new members that the party operates on the principles of equity and inclusion.

“All members, whether pioneers or newcomers, are treated equally. The ADC is a political home for all—our mission is collective, and everyone is a stakeholder in shaping the future,” he added.