Zamfara: Activist Urges Tinubu To Drop Matawalle As Minister

A human right activist, Alhaji Sanusi Lalan, has in strong terms, called on President Bola Tinubu to consider calls by groups of politicians and non-political actors for the immediate removal or redeployment of the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle.

Lalan made the call during a press briefing in Gusau yesterday, insisting that the failure of the appointee to address security challenges has become indisputable.

He said the call coincided with Sections 147 and 148 of the Constitution that empowered the President to make appointment and removal of appointees when they fail to perform well.

“Section 39 (1) grants citizens right to express their concerns about nonperformance without fear of arbitrary arrest and Section 40 also guaranteed right to freedom of assembly and association advocating for good governance”, Lalan said.

He further claimed that the defence Minister has not been cooperative in complementing the efforts embarked upon by the Zamfara State Government.