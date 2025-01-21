Zamfara Activates Incident Mgt System For Anthrax Outbreak

Share

The Zamfara State Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Environment and partners, has strengthened the one health approach to contain the incident of an anthrax outbreak in the state.

The Commissioner of Health Dr Nafisa Muhammad Maradun announced this during a stakeholder meeting at the Public Health Emergency Operations Center (EOC).

According to Maradun, massive sensitisation and vaccination for anthrax has already started in the state, therefore is a need to improve coverage and sensitization.

Earlier, the Director of Public Health, Dr. Yusuf Haske emphasized the importance of engagement of animals and livestock value chain stakeholders for early detection. “So far, only two animal mortalities have been recorded and no human case reported so far as reported by Dr Usman Ismail Gusau, the Veterinary State Epidemiologist.

“Early identification and reporting of suspected cases is crucial to contain the outbreak, and we are working closely with community leaders and traditional healers to raise awareness and encourage prompt reporting,” he said.

Dr. Raji, State Coordinator of World Health Organization (WHO) has commended the state government’s swift response.

“The one health approach is essential for effectively addressing zoonotic diseases like anthrax,” Dr. Raji said.

“WHO is committed to supporting the state government in the outbreak response activities, including surveillance, risk communication, clinicians’ sensitization, and coordination amongst others” he pledged.

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) also pledged its unwavering support to control the outbreak. The IRC representative has stated.

“The IRC is deeply concerned about the anthrax outbreak in Zamfara State and stands ready to assist the government and communities. We will leverage our expertise in public health, community engagement, and humanitarian assistance to support the provision of essential services and ensure the well-being of affected populations,” he assured

Also speaking, the State Veterinary Public Officer Dr. Kabir Hussaini who was appointed as incident manager, assured the team of his commitment and dedication.

The team has developed an incident action plan that will guide the response intervention across the response pillars at all levels which will prevent further livestock losses and prevent human disease.

