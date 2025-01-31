Zamfara: ACReSAL Trains Communities On Peace-Building, Climate Change Adaption

Share

The Zamfara Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) in collaboration with Nongovernmental Organization Health Standard Concern Organization (HESCO) has trained 200 selected from the three LGAs comprising Gusau, Kaura Namoda and Bungudu of Zamfara State to foster a culture of peace, non-violence, and environmental conservation.

In a paper presentation by the Technical Officer of HESCO, Dr. Ahmad Hashim during sensitization meeting on Thursday, advocated that peace building is part of responsibilities conferred on both traditional rulers, religious leaders and the entire people living within the communities.

Dr. Hashim further explained that, ignoring signs of conflict by the leaders and members of the community is one of the major factors that derail numerous communities from achieving the expected targeted developmental projects.

He opined that, the aim of embarking on sensitization programme on peace building is to pave ways for easy but amicable resolutions to numerous instances that lead to hatred amongst the people in the community which included lands, farmlands, marriages and house demarcation disputes.

He further advocated for the immediate implementation of political and religious tolerance, saying, “This is also another formidable factor that makes peace difficult to reign, under such a situation, all commercial activities could not operate in any given society”.

In another paper subsequently been presented by Dr. Badamasi S. Kaya, advocated for the importance of learning measures that would eventually control all environmental challenges especially advanced once preventing farming activities.

Dr. Kaya, who put weight on the need for communities to pay the needed attention on the efforts embarked upon by the ACReSAL in the fight against soil erosion, climate change and land degradation, said the aim of fighting the high rate of poverty in the state by the World-Bank supported project could also not achieved without total support and cooperation by the affected communities.

Share

Please follow and like us: