Zamfara: ACReSAL To Battle Desertification, Other Disasters For Sustainable Farming

GUSAU T he Zamfara State World bank-funded Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) in conjunction with the focal NGO, Health Standard Concern Organization (HESCO), has expressed commitments towards addressing erosions and climatic problems in the state.

Speaking during an advocacy visit to the Emir of Anka and State Chairman, Council of Chiefs, Attahiru Muhammad Ahmad, the Zamfara State Natural Resources Officer and representative of ACReSAL, Akilu Musa Mayana, said the project was targeted at total restoration of farm lands affected by natural disasters.

Mayana explained that Zamfara happens to be in the list of twenty states being captured under the federal government’s policy to benefit from the world bank assisted project which is aimed at fighting abject poverty across the northern states.

