Zamfara Abduction: We’re Not Negotiating With Terrorists, FG Replies Gov

The Federal Government has denied negotiating with terrorists for the release of the abducted Zamfara University students.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, stated this in reaction to the statement attributed to the Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, who accused him of playing politics with such a sensitive matter.

The minister in a statement by Deputy Director (Press) in the ministry, Suleiman Haruna, said security agencies were committed to the rescue of any citizen illegally taken hostage.

“The fact that details of such delicate operations are not revealed by the institutions responsible does not make it in any way surreptitious, as the Zamfara State government atrociously described this effort.

“For the avoidance of doubt, no official of the Federal Government is engaged in negotiation with any bandit or group of bandits,” the minister stated.

He assured of the resolve of the Federal Government to explore every available avenue that could lead to de-escalation of tension and bring back peace to communities ravaged by banditry.

“However, if communities decide to borrow a leaf from what has helped quench unrest in other parts of the country, to engage themselves in dialogue, the Federal Government would not be in a haste to condemn such people-driven initiative,” Idris added.

He maintained that the government and its institutions were working assiduously “to turn around the current situation and bring an end to the ebbing cases of banditry, kidnapping and all forms of criminality.

“Political differences or personal fights with anybody should not be brought into the serious matter of national security to avoid demoralising our troops or and derailing the government’s effort.

The minister said the Federal Government would continue its ongoing engagement with all stakeholders across the country to bring lasting solutions to the nation’s security problems.