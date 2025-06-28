Justice Alkali Usman, at the Higher Sharia Court in Birnin Tudu, Gummi Local Government Area of Zamfara State, has successfully escaped from captivity after being abducted by unknown gunmen.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the judge, who was declared missing on June 26, made a surprise return to his residence around 10:00 a.m. on June 27.

According to Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency publication monitoring developments in the Lake Chad region, Usman has been reunited with his family.

Upon arrival, Justice Usman was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation. He was later discharged and debriefed by security operatives before being reunited with his family.

The Zamfara State Police Public Relations Officer, Yazid Abubakar, confirmed the development but declined to comment on the specifics surrounding the judge’s escape.

“He has been reunited with his family. That is all I can tell you,” Abubakar said.

The circumstances of the abduction and escape remain unclear, and authorities have yet to announce whether an investigation or security operation is ongoing in connection with the incident.

This development comes amid rising concerns over insecurity in Zamfara State, which has experienced frequent abductions and attacks by armed groups.