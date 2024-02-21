Zamfara: 494 Retired LG Employees Receives Gratuities

The gratuities of no fewer than 494 retired Local Government employees in Zamfara State have been paid.

This was made contained in a statement issued in Gusau, the state capital, by Malam Garba Ahmad Gusau, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and Chairman of the committee for the verification and payment of the backlog of gratuities.

Confirming the payment, Gusau said that over 5,000 local government retirees are expected to receive gratuities from the State government, of which 494 have already received money following proper Ministry certification.

He clarified that the first group of retirees, who were from 2011 to 2013, had already found housing. According to him, the governor will release funds for the second group, which consists of over 405 people who retired in 2015 and 2016, and the third batch, which consists of 500 people, would be paid later.

Gusau stated that despite a number of difficulties, including processing payments for deceased beneficiaries and the incompleteness of some retirees’ essential documentation, the committee has 30 days to finish the exercise.

“For those who found some of their required documents missing as a result of either fire accident or misplacement, we suggested they should obtain clearing letters from the courts”, he said.