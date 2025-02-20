Share

No fewer than 300,000 needy households across the 14 Local Government Areas of Zamfara State will benefit from the 2025 Senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar planned Ramadan gestures, Chairman Committee on Publicity AA Yari feeding programme, former Commissioner of Information, Ibrahim Muhammad Birnin Magaji has disclosed.

Muhammad Birnin Magaji made thi disclosure at the Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) shortly after being conducted around the newly constructed ICT by the Council Chairman, Comrade Ibrahim Musa Maizare.

Birnin Magaji opined that, Senator Abdulaziz Yari has been spurred by the trying times most of the people found themselves, decided to provide more than double of loads of assorted grains he used to offer in previous times.

“It is quite alarming that 300,000 vulnerable households out of the recorded population of the state benefit from the gesture. This is indeed to spur up both the governments and well-to-do individuals to intervene so as to reduce the hardship faced by the good people of the state during the upcoming Ramadan period in the state”, Birnin Magaji has advocated.

According to him, the beneficiaries included orphans whose parents either naturally died or were killed in the darkness of security challenges, destitute and the teeming members of the APC across the state, State, Local Governments and Wards leaders of the APC.

He noted that, all the assorted grains have been delivered to the distribution centres in all the 14 local government areas of the state waiting for proper distribution before the commencement of Ramadan.

