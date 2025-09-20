ZAMCHEMA Receives N1.07bn Capitation Fees For Free Healthcare Services

In a bid to bridge the donors’ funding gap towards achieving Universal Health Coverage in Zamfara State, the Local Government Councils of the State have committed to investing N1,070,782,080, to be paid to the Zamfara State Health Contributory Management Agency (ZAMCHEMA) as capitation fees for free healthcare services to 89,232 poor individuals across the 147 political wards of the state.

This was part of the resolutions reached between UNICEF and the 14 Local Government Councils of the state at the end of a two-day advocacy meeting on domestic funds mobilization for scaling up the health contributory programme for the informal sector, held at the AZBIR hotel in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.

According to a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, signed by the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Engineer Garba Ahmad Garba Yandi, State ALGON Chairman, Samaila Hussani Moriki, and Chief of UNICEF Sokoto Field Office, Michael Juma, the initiative is part of a broader effort to assist those who lack the financial means to access basic healthcare services.

The statement noted that beneficiaries for this program will be selected from the National Social Register, specifically targeting 2% of the poor and vulnerable individuals identified in the Register.

This substantial investment aims to achieve better health outcomes for the poorest and most vulnerable individuals in Zamfara State.

The programme will cover children under 5 years, adolescents, orphans, pregnant women, persons with disabilities, the aged, among others.

The programme is expected to commence as soon as the Memorandum of Understanding on this programme is approved by the State Ministry of Justice and the State Governor, and formally signed by the Commissioner, ALGON, and ZAMCHEMA.