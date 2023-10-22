Zambian President, Sifax Chairman, Oramah, Obaseki, Aisha Bagudu to Receive Zik Leadership Prize

The Advisory board of the Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC) has announced the recipients of its combined Year 2021/2022 Zik Prize in Leadership Awards. In a press release signed by Prof. Pat Utomi, Head of PPRAC’s Selection Committee, the body announced that President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia was the winner of the Year 2021/22 Zik Prize in Political Leadership award while AFREXIM Bank’s President, Professor Benedict Okey Oramah, received the Zik Prize in Professional Leadership award.

Other recipients include, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki – winner of the Good Governance category of the Zik Prize; Chairman, SIFAX Group, Dr Taiwo Afolabi – win- ner of the Entrepreneurial Leadership Zik Prize; Hajiya Aisha Atiku Baguda – Humanitarian Leadership award. According to the PPRAC, the formal presentation ceremony of the Zik Prize Awards, usually a celebratory event, will hold on Sunday November 19, 2023, at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos.

The statement explained that though the Award ceremony is “held every year, it was put on hold last year as a mark of respect following the passage of two members of the Advisory Board; Prince Emeka Obasi erstwhile Executive Secretary and Prof George Obiozor in March and Decem- ber, 2022. The reason, this edition is a combination of winners across year 2021 and 2022.”

Since its institution in 1995 by PPRAC in honour of the first President of Nigeria and Commander of the Armed Forces, the late Rt. Honourable Dr. Nnamdi Azikwe, it has always recognized and encouraged outstanding leadership on the African Continent and in the Diaspora. The PPRAC statement explained further: “A cursory look across our continent shows that the issue of leadership remains a critical challenge in our body polity.

“We fully understand this and thus remain committed to this noble venture of encouraging and nurturing the most beneficial leadership that can be found on the continent as an embodiment of the leadership values of the Great Zik of Africa in whose honour this award was instituted.”

Past recipients of the Zik Prize include notable leaders like, President JJ Rawlings, President Nwalimu Julius Nyerere, Dr. Salim Ahmed Salim, President Sam Nujoma, Dr. Nelson Mandela, President Yoweri Muzeveni, President John Agyekum Kufuor, Dr. Pius Okigbo, Alhaji Yayale Ahmed, the late Otunba Subomi Balogun, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Alhaji Ahmed Joda and Dr Akinwumi Adesina.