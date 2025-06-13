Zambian President Not Wanted At Predecessor’s Funeral, Family Says

Share

Zambia’s former President Edgar Lungu, who died last week, left instructions that his successor Hakainde Hichilema “should not be anywhere near” his body, a family spokesman has said.

This is the latest development in the bitter feud over funeral plans for the late president following his death in South Africa at the age of 68.

The government had planned to fly his body back home on Wednesday, but failed to do so because of a dispute with Lungu’s family and his political party, the Patriotic Front (PF), over mourning and funeral arrangements.

The two leaders were long-standing political rivals, with Hichilema defeating Lungu in the 2021 election after failing in five previous attempts, reports the BBC.

Lungu died of an undisclosed illness, but the PF said last week that he had been receiving “specialised treatment” in South Africa.

