Zambian Ex-President’s Family Settle Funeral Row With Govt

Share

After days of uncertainty and negotiations, the funeral arrangements for Zambia’s former president have been finalised.

Edgar Lungu, who led Zambia from 2015 to 2021, died 11 days ago in South Africa where he was receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness.

According to his family, he had left instructions that his political rival and current President Hakainde Hichilema “should not come anywhere near his body”.

But a spokesperson for the Lungu family confirmed that an agreement had been reached with the government that allowed for Hichilema to preside over a state funeral Sunday, reports the BBC.

Share