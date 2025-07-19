Zambia To Host ABTA Corporate Travel Conference July 22

The Zambian travel sector will on July 22 play host to African Business Travel Association (ABTA) corporate travel online conference, with focus on Zambia as a business destination.

With the theme; Overcoming anti-competitive practices in the Corporate Travel Sector, the Founder of ABTA, Monique Swart, noted, ‘‘this webinar will unpack some anti-competitive practices that travel professionals are dealing with, and strategies to overcome these obstacles.

‘‘Feel free to invite clients and colleagues to attend, as the information shared will be beneficial to all.’’

Adding, ‘‘we are delighted to announce that we will be joined by the Zambian Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, who will share insights on: What business practices are considered anti-competitive, and why; The difference between ‘a competitive edge’, ‘anti-competitive’, ‘unethical’ and ‘illegal’; The role of industry bodies in monitoring and regulating anti-competitive practices; Client education to combat misinformation; and Business strategies to combat anti-competitive practices.’’

The list of speakers, according to her, include;

Ms Chisanga Chanda, Investigator Restrictive Business Practices – Competition and Consumer Protection Commission; Ms Hamida Malik, Managing Director – Mukwa Travel and Tours and Chairperson – TAAZ;

Mr Hamisi Hassan, Managing Director – FCM Travel Kenya; and Mr Mwila Zambwe, Chief Investigator, Mergers and Monopolies – Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.