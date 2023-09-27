Zambia President Hails Kumuyi Over 50 Years Of Ministerial Service

The President of the Republic of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema has commended the General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Christian Ministry (DLCM) and Convener of Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK), Pastor William Kumuyi, over the revival of holiness and soul-winning as a renewed approach to fighting corruption and criminality in Zambia.

Hichilema gave the commendation on Wednesday while receiving Pastor Kumuyi and his wife, Esther Kumuyi, alongside other gospel ministers.

The Crusade was a six-day revival with Kumuyi, GCK, in Lusaka, the capital of Zambia, and was themed ‘Divine Encounter with the God of Miracles’.

There was also a Ministers and Church Workers’ Conference, Impact Academy for secondary and tertiary students, including Young Professionals, on the sidelines of the GCK.

The Crusade which started on Thursday last week ended on Tuesday with thousands of people in attendance.

The president thanked the clergyman for his commitment to church building and soul-winning for over fifty years.

Hichilema said, “We were profoundly honoured yesterday afternoon to meet Dr William Folorunsho Kumuyi, the founder and General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry International.

“He was accompanied by his beloved wife, Madam Esther Kumuyi, and Zambian Church Mother Bodies members, comprising Council of Churches and the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia.

“During our meeting, we discussed the significance of national development being rooted in Christian values.

“This approach greatly assists citizens in leading honest lives, thereby reducing crimes such as corruption and other vices.”