Zambia out for revenge as B'Faso face Ethiopia in tight clash

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers continue across the continent, Zambia will aim to maintain momentum and exact revenge when they face Niger in a crucial Group fixture. The Chipolopolo go into the match full of confidence after securing a hard- fought 1-0 victory over Tanzania in their last outing.

The lone goal came from Fashion Sakala in the 75th minute, a moment that sealed all three points for the Zambians. Under coach Avram Grant, Zambia have shown defensive strength in recent matches. In five of their last six games, only one team has managed to score, a statistic that highlights the team’s growing resilience at the back.

With a solid defensive base and a touch of quality in attack, Zambia will aim to continue their winning run. However, they will come up against a Niger side that is also riding high after their recent 3-1 win over Congo.

Niger, coached by François Zahoui, have found their rhythm in front of goal, scoring nine goals in their last six matches, an average of 1.5 goals per game. Zahoui will hope that his side can carry that attacking form into the clash with Zambia. The last meeting between the two teams will still be fresh in the minds of both players and fans.

On November 21, 2023, Niger defeated Zambia 2-1 in a similar qualifier, and that loss is sure to serve as extra motivation for the Zambian side. With both teams in good form, the match promises to be closely contested, but Zambia will be determined to get their revenge and edge closer to World Cup qualification.

Based on current form and discipline at the back, Zambia look likely to come out on top, with a 2-0 scoreline predicted. Meanwhile, another key fixture in the qualifiers will see Burkina Faso take on Ethiopia. Burkina Faso are coming off a 1-0 win over Sierra Leone and have shown consistency in recent games.

They have conceded only four goals in their last six matches, showcasing a well organised and disciplined defence. Ethiopia, on the other hand, secured a narrow 1-0 win over Guinea-Bissau in their previous game, but their defensive struggles have been evident.

They have conceded eight goals in their last six matches, which could be a concern going into Sunday’s game. The Walyas will need to improve at the back if they are to stand any chance against a well structured Burkina Faso team.

As the qualifiers continue, every point becomes more valuable. Both Zambia and Burkina Faso will be targeting maximum points this weekend to strengthen their positions in their respective groups and move a step closer to securing a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada