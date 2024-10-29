Zambia Mourns Seven Footballers Killed In Bus Crash

Share

Zambian football is in mourning after seven players from Chavuma Town Council FC were killed in a bus crash.

The country’s football association (FAZ) expressed its “deep shock” at the accident, which occurred on Saturday while the squad was travelling to a thirdtier league game in the northwest of the country.

“We are in touch with the football, civil, and law enforcement authorities in the province to furnish us with full details,” FAZ President Andrew Kamanga said.

Twelve other people were injured in the accident, and five of those have been evacuated to the capital Lusaka for treatment.

