Zambia Coach Admits S’Falcons’ Superiority In 5–0 Defeat

The head coach of Zambia’s women’s national football team, the Copper Queens, Nora Häuptle, has openly acknowledged the dominance of the Super Falcons of Nigeria following her team’s heavy 5–0 defeat in the 2025 WAFCON quarter-final clash at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium on Friday.

In what turned out to be a one-sided affair, the nine-time African champions, Nigeria, overwhelmed Zambia with a commanding performance from start to finish.

The Copper Queens, despite their growing reputation on the continent, failed to match Nigeria’s intensity and tactical superiority throughout the match.

First-half goals from Osinachi Ohale, Esther Okoronkwo, and Chiwendu Ihezuo set the tone for the Super Falcons.

Nigeria continued their dominance in the second half, adding two more goals through Tosin Demehin and Folashade Ijamilusi to complete the rout.

Speaking during the post-match conference, Coach Häuptle, a Swiss national, conceded defeat graciously:

“A very clear loss for us. Congratulations to Nigeria for the well-deserved victory. I think today we need to accept that Nigeria was better than us,” she stated.

The result propels the Super Falcons into the semi-finals as they continue their campaign to secure a record-extending 10th WAFCON title. Meanwhile, Zambia will now look to regroup and build on the progress it’s made in recent years.

The emphatic win also underscores the Super Falcons’ status as Africa’s premier women’s football team, while highlighting the challenges that still lie ahead for aspiring continental contenders like Zambia.