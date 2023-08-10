Zakat: Muslim Group Disburses N103m To Over 200 Beneficiaries

The Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society Nasfat (NASFAT) Agency for Zakat & Sadakat (NAZAS), a body responsible for the collection and distribution of Zakat has distributed over N600 million to beneficiaries since its inception in 2014.

Particularly, for the year-ending 2022, NASFAT disclosed that the sum of N103 million was distributed to over 200 beneficiaries in its zakat and sadaqat scheme. The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the agency, Alhaji Hafiz Bakare, made this known during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Lagos recently.

Alhaji Bakare explained that the beneficiaries of the donations include Internally Displaced Persons (IDP), health support and outreach patients, disadvantaged students, empowerment beneficiaries, train for fund scheme awardees, food and clothing recipients, etc. New Telegraph gathered that the items disbursed include sewing machines of different types, deep freezers, grinding machines e.t.c.

Cash was also spent on scholarships, empowerment, health, debt relief, stipends for older people, amongst others. Alhaji Bakare said the agency has so far disbursed the amount in cash and kind to about 500,000 beneficiaries, making an appreciable impact on the lives of the less privileged in the society.

“In terms of growth, the agency has grown every year in its zakat and sadaqat collection and gained appreciably increased awareness among the Muslim Ummah.” According to him, “The operational results of the agency show that for two consecutive years, the agency attained an annual target of about N100 million in the collection of zakat & sadaqat. This feat was achieved by the consolidation of accounts of all the operating units and branches of the agency worldwide.

“With the continuous efforts, consistent, achievement and growth of the agency, we paddled through the tides of the challenges around our operating environment for the performance during the year under review, as we have successfully crossed the N100 million mark in our annual zakat & sadaqat collection for the second time in the history of the agency,” he said.

In his remark, the President of NASFAT,, Mr. Niyi Yusuf, who attended the AGM with other critical stakeholders, commended the directors and management of the agency for the achievement and further challenged them to attain a milestone of over N150 million initially conceived by the BOT in a short time.