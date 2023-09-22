Zakat Foundation Rounds Off 2023 Disbursement in Lagos, Empowers 2,685 With N207M

A faith-based non-governmental organisation, Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation has concluded its 2023 zakat distribution with the disbursement of N207,807,592 zakat proceeds to 2,685 beneficiaries across Lagos State. The Executive Director (ED)/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Foundation, Prince Sulayman Olagunju disclosed this over the weekend, September 17 at the 19th edition of the disbursement ceremony.

New Telegraph gathered that the Foundation provided cash and economic empowerment tools such as grinding machines, sewing machines, embroidery machines, refrigerators, laptops, printers, motorcycles and tricycles, among others, to beneficiaries at the well-attended event. Some of the guests included the Rector of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Dr Abdul Adedotun Ibraheem, who chaired the occasion; Chief Imam of Lagos, Sulaimon Oluwatoyin Abou-Nolla (represented); Managing Director, Accord Environmental Service Ltd. Engr.

Ibraheem Salau; Chairman Board of Directors of the Foundation, Prof. Tajudeen Olalekan Yusuf; and members of the board, including Dr Abdullahi Shuaib and Imam Muhammad Tirmidhi Jamiu, among others. Prince Olagunju disclosed that a total of N207,807,592 was disbursed to 2,685 beneficiaries across Lagos State, taking the total zakat disbursement for the year 2023 to N294,680,412 in 27 states.

According to him, “With your support, we are disbursing a total of N207,807,592 to 2,685 beneficiaries in Lagos State alone today. This will bring our total zakat disbursement this year to N294,680,412 and 3,624 beneficiaries across 27 states. It will also formally bring this year’s zakat distribution to a close.”

While welcoming guests, donors and beneficiaries, the ED/CEO stated that the bulk of the Lagos zakat proceeds for 2023, about a N100m went into the empowerment of artisans, traders and small-scale businesses. “Ninety-five (95) persons with one ailment or the other were provided with funds to take care of themselves.

We gave over 13 million naira in support for house rents, thereby preventing 83 families from being ejected from their homes or rendered homeless. The sum of N4,950,000 was disbursed to settle debts owed by 112 beneficiaries. We off set the school fees of 315 students to the tune of N28,355,650,” he noted The CEO said the exercise commenced on June 23rd with the disbursement of N59.3 million to 174 beneficiaries for health-related challenges, economic empowerment and education support.

“A substantial number of the beneficiaries were widows and orphans. It was purposely used to mark the United Nations International Widows’ Day. “As we are formally rounding up this year’s zakat distribution ceremony today, it is my pleasure to inform you that we have disbursed zakat in 26 states of the federation in the last couple of months.

We are indeed grateful to Allah who has helped us this far. “We are equally appreciative of our zakat payers who repose their trust in us and have enabled us to serve Allah through their contributions. Your continuous payment of zakat and sadaqat for onward disbursement to the rightful beneficiaries has made the Foundation a household name across the country,” he noted.

Chairman Board of Directors of the Foundation, Prof. Tajudeen Yusuf, in his speech, said the major economic reform Nigeria is passing through is seriously affecting both the rich and poor. This, he said, puts more pressure on the committee during the screening of thousands of less privileged Nigerians who applied for assistance during the year under review as a result of various challenges they were facing.

While congratulating all the lucky beneficiaries, Prof Yusuf appealed to other applicants not shortlisted due to insufficient zakat collected, praying Allah to open His door of mercy for them all. According to him, “Our role as intermediary between zakat donors and beneficiaries is a very sensitive one and of trust. Some donors may suddenly shift their patronage from us due to pressures from other channels while applicants may not be happy with us for not acceding to all or none of their requests.

“But over the years, we have remained committed to this trust consistently. This accounts for why we have annually held this event to the glory of Allah and the happiness of our stakeholders. We have continuously met the needs of our stakeholders through transparency and accountability.”