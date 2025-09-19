Zakat And Sadaqat Foundation Empowers Women, Visually Impaired, Disburses N653m Proceeds Nationwide

The Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation (ZSF) has rounded off its 2025 zakat disbursement in Lagos with the distribution of N296 million to 1,835 beneficiaries, bringing the total sum shared across 28 states this year to N653 million.

The event, which also marked the continuation of the foundation’s 25th anniversary celebration, was held on September 13, 2025, at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Conference Centre, Alausa, Ikeja. New Telegraph gathered that the items disbursed include generators, grinding machines, sewing machines, industrial machines, photocopy machines, chest freezers, laptops, printers, carpentry tools.

Cheque was also spent to cover debt recovery, accommodations, welfare support and empowerment, among others. Executive Director of the Foundation, Prince Sulayman Olagunju, described the 2025 distribution as “One of the highest annual disbursements in our 25- year history.” He explained that the process began earlier in the year in Zamfara State and concluded in Lagos, touching 2,821 beneficiaries nationwide.

“This year alone, by Allah’s mercy and through the generosity of our donors, the Foundation has formally disbursed a total of N653,266,663. This stands as one of the highest annual disbursements in our history — a clear testimony to the growth of this noble institution and the trust reposed in us by our donors,” Prince Olagunju said. He added that zakat is not just about wealth transfer but about restoring dignity and hope.

According to him, empowerment, education, and medical support were the three leading sectors for this year’s distribution, accounting for more than 80 percent of disbursements. “In 2025, empowerment took the lead with 1,818 beneficiaries supported with N283,854,373 to start businesses, acquire skills, and live independently.

Educational support reached 611 beneficiaries with N53,568,821, while 130 beneficiaries received N51,351,200 in medical aid,” Prince Olagunju stated. Reflecting on the Foundation’s journey since inception, the Executive Director revealed that ZSF has disbursed over N3 billion in zakat and N2 billion in sadaqat over the past 25 years, directly impacting over 100,000 lives and indirectly supporting more than 600,000 people.

He also highlighted the Business Plan Competition, which in the past decade has awarded over N103 million to 208 young entrepreneurs, many of whom now employ others. Prince Olagunju further outlined ZSF’s impact programmes, which include educational support for orphans and indigent children, widow empowerment schemes, community development projects such as free water service and food distribution, and welfare support programmes for rent, stipends, and household needs.

He emphasized that the Foundation would continue to expand its reach, strengthen empowerment, scale up medical interventions, and embrace innovation to multiply impact. He thanked the donors, staff, volunteers, community leaders, and the press for sustaining the mission, saying: “Your contributions, sacrifice, and tireless work are the pillars of this mission.”

Also speaking at the event, Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT), Prof Tajudeen Olawale Yusuf, welcomed dignitaries and beneficiaries, noting that the day was both a celebration and a moment of reflection. He commended the generosity of donors and the resilience of beneficiaries. “To our donors, I extend heartfelt gratitude.

Your faith in this mission for 25 years has enabled us to keep the light of zakat shining across communities. To our beneficiaries, this zakat is a trust from Allah.

Use it wisely, let it be a seed that grows into self-reliance, dignity, and a brighter future,” he urged. The chairman of the occasion, Dr. Ismail Ajibola Akindele, GMD of Courteville Business Solutions Plc, praised the foundation’s efforts, describing ZSF as “The biggest as far as I know in Nigeria.”

He rated ZSF highly and commended its year-round distribution model, noting: “I am glad they are not waiting for Ramadan before they make the needy happy through the laudable initiative. When the need arises, they give so that it meets the needs.” Dr Akindele encouraged Muslims of means to contribute more actively, while cautioning against over-reliance on government.

“I was told earlier today that in some other parts of Nigeria, the state governments contribute towards doing this. But I don’t think we should depend too heavily on the government. We who hold resources in trust must redistribute as much as possible,” Akindele said. The event also featured moving testimonies from beneficiaries.

One of them, Rofiat Bankole, formerly known as Rachel before her conversion to Islam, said she received a freezer which will enable her to start selling frozen foods. “I am very happy because this is what I have been seeking for a very long time. May Allah continue to bless the organizers. I also pray that one day we will be able to pay zakat,” she said.

Another beneficiary, Monday Goodluck Patrick, a visually impaired man who lost his sight after years as a driver, received a grinding machine. “I thank ZSF for what they have done for me today. The machine will do a lot for me, most especially my children.

Some years ago, two of my children lost their sight in the same month. Within that period, I also lost mine. This support gives me hope,” he said. The ceremony was attended by traditional rulers, government officials, scholars, and community leaders. It closed with prayers for the donors, beneficiaries, and the continued growth of the foundation.