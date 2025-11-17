Zakariyau Expresses Passion For Growth, Devt Of Insurance

The Chairman of FBS Reinsurance Limited, Mr. Bala Zakariyau, has reaffirmed his commitment to the growth and development of the country’s insurance sector.

Speaking after an award presentation to him by journalists under the aegis of National Association Of Insurance and Pension Editors (NAIPE), the renowned insurance practitioner, said he was ever ready to support every stakeholder, including journalists, critical to the future of the sector.

While advising members of NAIPE) to uphold the ethics of the profession, he said he was doing what he felt should be done all the while, unknown to him that a body of journalists was observant of his activities.

He further appreciated insurance journalists who have been reporting the sector for decades during good and bad times, saying: “The advice, of course, I would give you is to continue doing journalism in the most ethical way.

The point I would like to emphasise is to continue to do the things that you are doing in the most ethical way. Journalism can make or mar a man but be the one who uses journalism to make a man because history don’t forget people of such virtue.

“As the presidential race is now becoming even more serious because of the digital environment we operate in through social media, once you say something bad about somebody, it goes viral and to me, if I am a journalist and l sent somebody through that stress, l may not be able to sleep.

So, honestly l thank you very much on behalf of my colleagues on the board of FBS Re. ” Earlier, the chairman of the 2025 NAIPE Annual Conference, Mr. Roland Okoro, commended Mr. Zakariyau for changing the face and some innovations he brought on board during his time as the president of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN).

He also appreciated his professionalism and managerial acumen as the managing director/CEO of the defunct Niger Insurance Plc as well as other positions he occupied in the industry.

Similarly, the chairperson of NAIPE, Mrs. Nkechi Naeche-Esezobor, said his name sprang up among the six personalities itemised for the Appreciation Awards in a move to celebrate 10 years of the annual conference, adding that, ‘the consensus was that you deserve this award looking at your pedigree and impacts you have made and continue to make in the insurance landscape.’

According to her, “the Association counts you worthy of its highly esteemed award, following your track records as the former President of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria(CIIN) and leadership role across the industry including as MD/ Chairman of renowned Insurance Companies, including FBS Re, where you are currently the Chairman.”