Zainab: Why I Produced Documentary on My Father, Ado Bayero

Zainab Ado Bayero is a budding filmmaker with passion for documentary. She is the daughter of the late Emir of Kano from (1963 to 2014), Ado Bayero. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, she discusses her documentary on her late father, her passion for film, challenges, and plans for launching of the documentary

Is this your first film?

Yes…

What really is the idea behind this documentary?

The truth is that I never imagined that I will go into film-making, but growing up I have always loved watching movies, sitcoms, tv series. Entertainment was part of my childhood. And about a year ago, I found myself really desperate to put something out there, because I love movies so much.

And I have been watching so many documentaries on streaming platforms. Also, growing up, I wasn’t someone who was interested in documentaries either because I felt they were a bit boring.

But, one of the first documentaries I watched was ‘Fahrenheit 9/11’ by Michael Moore, and I found it really captivating and that was the first experience I had of watching a documentary that was also educative and entertaining.

But these few years, especially thanks to streaming platforms like Netflix, you know, documentaries are really the norm now; like they are really entertaining and educative.

So, I decided that instead of starting with a movie, I should start with a documentary because documentary talks about history, and history is a great part of who we are.

And we don’t really get to see people talking about our history, so I decided that it would be great talking about my dad and Kano, because he represented Kano for the past 51 years.

What are those things about your late dad that really inspired you to do this documentary?

The reason that at first I was not so keen on telling story because I felt that I am his daughter, and may- be I will be a bit bias. But I now saw it as a viewer, someone who watch a documentary, I thought it was fascinating because this is a man who ascended the throne at 32 years old; he was so young.

And even before becoming the emir, he worked in different fields – he was a banker, police officer, parliamentarian, and diplomat. So, I felt that achieving these even before the age of 33, will be a great inspiration to people, that this is a man who worked hard. And after ascending the throne, he experienced different parts of Nigeria’s history till his demise.

What were the challenges?

Being my first project, it was challenging; but I just decided that it’s worth telling the story no matter what. It was scary at first, by attempting to do this but I felt that if you have a dream, if you have a passion for something, you go for it.

So, I researched and wrote the story myself, which took me sleepless nights. Then I got a production team, and produced it. But it was not easy. Financially, it was draining, as no one sponsored it.

During the process of making the film, I decided not to make it just an answer and question interview. I told it using a lot of archival footage. Of course, dignitaries spoke about it, but I didn’t go personally to them. I got from the archives, people that respected and loved him; people like IBB, Atiku Abubakar, Governors, the late Hamzat Abdulahi, and one of his best friends, Aminu Dantata.

So I put this all together and it came out beautiful; talking about who he meant to them; the kind of man he was as a ruler. I really love the fact that I could get all that.