Zaha To Join Galatasaray As Club Confirm Negotiations After Crystal Palace Exit

Galatasaray are set to sign Wilfried Zaha after confirming they have begun negotiations with Zaha’s camp, as the free agent edges closer to a move.

Zaha’s contract at Crystal Palace expired at the end of last month, and it has remained unclear since last season whether he will leave for pastures new or instead sign a new deal with the club he joined as an Under-10s player.

The 30-year-old Ivorian scored 90 goals and 76 assists in 458 appearances for his boyhood club between 2010 and this year.

Zaha kept his cards close to his chest, and after rejecting the option to sign that contract, he has received lucrative offers from the likes of Lazio, Fenerbahce and Al-Nassr in recent weeks.

But Fenerbahce’s Turkish Super Lig rivals Galatasaray are now set to sign the Ivory Coast international.

In a club statement, they said: “Official negotiations have started with the football player regarding the transfer of professional football player Dazet Wilfried Armel Zaha to our club.”