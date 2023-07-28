Zagg, Amstel Malta Celebrate Super Falcons’ Thrilling Win Against Australia

Zagg, the official energy drink of the Super Falcons, and Amstel Malta, the official malt drink have congratulated the Super Falcons on their resounding 3-2 victory against Australia in the ongoing World Cup.

As partners and supporters of the team, they expressed joy in witnessing the Super Falcons’ extraordinary performance and their triumphant display of skill, passion, and determination on the global stage.

The Super Falcons showcased their unwavering determination, grit, and sheer talent on the field, delivering an awe-inspiring display of football prowess that captivated fans worldwide.

Their exceptional teamwork, skillful plays, and unwavering spirit have earned them this well-deserved triumph against a formidable opponent.

Zagg, known for empowering individuals to achieve their peak performance, played a pivotal role in supporting the Super Falcons on their journey to success.

Commenting on the win, Olaoluwa Babalola, Portfolio Manager, Beyond Beer, Nigerian Breweries Plc. said “As the official energy drink of the team, we have witnessed firsthand the dedication and hard work they have put into their training and preparation for the World Cup.

“We take immense pride in knowing that Zagg’s energy played a part in fueling the Super Falcons’ relentless pursuit of victory and glory”.

Similarly, Elohor Olumide-Awe Portfolio Manager, Non-Alcoholic brands, Nigerian Breweries Plc., expressed “We believe in empowering women to pursue their dreams and aspirations, and the Super Falcons exemplify this ethos brilliantly. Their performance on the field is a testament to the unwavering determination of women who dare to challenge stereotypes and break barriers”.

“Our partnership with Zagg and Amstel Malta has been nothing short of exceptional,” said the team’s captain. “Their unwavering support and belief in us have been a source of inspiration throughout the World Cup journey. We are thrilled to share this historic victory with Zagg and Amstel Malta, whose brands represent the same passion, strength, and resilience that we bring to the game.”

As the Super Falcons continue to dazzle on the world stage, Zagg and Amstel Malta renew their commitment to supporting the team in their quest for further triumphs.