Zagg, Amstel Malta celebrate Falcons’ win against Australia

Zagg, the official energy drink of the Super Falcons, and Amstel Malta, the official malt drink, have congratulated the Super Falcons on their resounding 3-2 victory against Australia in the ongoing World Cup. As partners and supporters of the team, they expressed joy in witnessing the Super Falcons’ extraordinary performance and their triumphant display of skill, passion, and determination on the global stage.

The Super Falcons showcased their unwavering determination, grit, and sheer talent on the field, delivering an awe-inspiring display of football prowess that captivated fans worldwide.

Their exceptional teamwork, skillful plays, and unwavering spirit have earned them this welldeserved triumph against a formidable opponent. Zagg, known for empowering individuals to achieve their peak performance, played a pivotal role in supporting the Super Falcons on their journey to success.

Commenting on the win, Olaoluwa Babalola, Portfolio Manager, Beyond Beer, Nigerian Breweries Plc. Said; “As the official energy drink of the team, we have witnessed firsthand the dedication and hard work they have put into their training and preparation for the World Cup. We take immense pride in knowing that Zagg’s energy played a part in fueling the Super Falcons’ relentless pursuit of victory and glory.”