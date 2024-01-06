Zack Orji’s Wife Denies Seeking Public Fund For Ailing Husband

Nollywood actress, and the wife of veteran Nigerian actor, Zack Orji, Ngozi Orji, has denied seeking financial assistance from the public for her ailing husband.

It would be recalled that Zack slumped on December 29, 2023, and was admitted to the intensive care unit of the National Hospital in Abuja, before he was transferred to a private hospital for surgery.

According to reports, Ngozi allegedly made an appeal to the Minister of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, when she visited her husband at the hospital.

READ ALSO:

Ngozi appreciated the minister for her benevolence and sought financial support from the public, according to the information gathered by Saturday Telegraph.

The report read, “We thank God that he is alive today. He had an emergency surgery late last night after we moved him out of the previous hospital, and that saved his life.

“We are happy that God has shown us mercy. We seek the support of kind Nigerians to pray for his quick recovery and assist us in any way they deem necessary, ”

However, in a chat with TheCable, Ngozi said she is unaware of such a report and never granted any interview begging the public for money to care for her ailing husband.

She said, “I have not seen that. Really? I have not even had time to check. Really? For where na? Who did I tell that one? I do not remember granting an interview to anybody. It is well. Please, I never said anything.”