Zack Orji’s Health: AGN Lauds Tinubu’s Intervention

The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Dr Emeka Rollas, has expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his immediate intervention in the health challenges of veteran Nollywood actor, Zack Orji, who recently travelled to the United Kingdom (US) for post-surgery evaluation.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Rollas thanked President Tinubu for his fatherly attention to the creative industry, as he extended his commendation to the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, for her motherly care towards the veteran actor and Seyi Tinubu, the President’s son, for his unwavering support.

The AGN President also handed down his commendation to the Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye for her efforts in ensuring Orji’s quick recovery.

According to him, Orji was grateful to his longtime friend, Ahmed Bala, for standing by him throughout the period.

He said, “We have witnessed the unprecedented support that President Tinubu is giving to the creative industry”

“This has clearly shown his determination to uplift the sector to be more relevant and beneficial to both the practitioners and the national economy and we find it necessary to appreciate him.

“We also appreciate the Minister for Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, for her relentless efforts in ensuring that Zack Orji gets back on his feet hale and hearty.

“Zack Orji equally extends his profound gratitude to his longtime friend, Ahmed Bala, for standing by him all through the period.”