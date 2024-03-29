Zack Orji Jets To UK For Post Surgery Evaluation (Photos)

Veteran Nollywood actor, Zack Orji, has reportedly travelled to the United Kingdom (UK) for his post-surgery evaluation.

Nigerian filmmaker and celebrity journalist, Seun Oloketuyi disclosed this in a post issued via his official Instagram page on Friday.

New Telegraph recalls that Zack Orji had on December 31, 2023, slumped and was admitted to the intensive care unit of the National Hospital in Abuja, before he was transferred to a private hospital for surgery.

However, in a recent interview with Afia TV, the National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, expressed disappointment following the fake news about the movie star’s demise, stating that Zack Orji was never in a critical position after the surgery.

The AGN president added that Zack needs to be flown abroad for a post-surgery evaluation, and they are gradually sourcing funds for it.

In a new update, Seun shared a photo of Zack Orji on his way to the UK for his post-surgery evaluation.

Sharing photos of the movie star, he wrote, “@realzackorji jets aboard for improved Medical treatment.”