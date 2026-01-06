ZACCIMA Divided Over Alleged Zamfara Govt’s Interference

The Zamfara State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ZACCIMA) has been factionalised following the state government’s intervention in the chamber’s affairs.

Addressing reporters in Gusau yesterday, ZACCIMA Director-General Muhammad Tsafe said they had already conducted an election in accordance with the constitution of the chamber before he was suddenly asked to stop announcing the results by the Coalition of Northern States Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines And Agriculture (CONSCCIMA) DirectorGeneral Ahmed Usman.

He said: “To our surprise, the state government went ahead to declare the composition of the caretaker committee to be led by the former s President of the chamber Dr. Hassan Buhari as against the duly conducted election.