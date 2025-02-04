Zacch Adedeji Defining New Goals For FIRS In 2025

Share

I have said it countless times, and I will continue to say it: Dr Zacch Adedeji is not here to play. From day one as the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, we all knew that things were about to change for good.

The tax boss came in with a plan, a vision, and the determination to make the tax system work better for Nigerians.

The just concluded Strategic Management Retreat, themed Reimagining Tax Administration for Equity and Economic Growth, brought together top management of FIRS as well as powerful voices from government, professional organizations, and the private sector.

Everyone came together with one mindset: to understand the new strategy and gain an in-depth knowledge of the organizational structure and what it means for their roles.

One of the takeaways from the retreat was the revised revenue target of N25.2 trillion. Having closed 2024 with a record-breaking N21.6 trillion, expectations are high. But this is not just about pushing numbers.

It is about creating a system that works for the Nigerian economy. The focus is on ensuring that taxation is not a burden but a tool for national development.

Alongside the new target, the retreat also saw the launch of the Standard Operating Procedures for FIRS field offices. These procedures outline clear policies, guidelines, and practices that everyone in the field will follow.

The aim is to provide straightforward guidance, define each person’s job, close any gaps in policy information, and make sure that procedures are applied consistently.

In short, there is no more guesswork at the agency. These changes are designed to solve many of the old problems and bring a much-needed level of clarity and efficiency to the service delivery.

Every step taken under this new strategy is aimed at creating a system that works for all of us, ensuring that Nigeria’s progress is visible in our everyday lives. The work has already begun this year, 2025, and there’s no turning back.

Here’s the big question: How can Nigerians help support the Tax Boss’ vision? Nigerians can do their part by paying taxes on time and adequately. With simpler tax processes now, engaging with the FIRS through the available channels to ask questions or share feedback can help improve the system and tackle any issues that come up.

As everyone knows, there were many reforms and accomplishments last year, all thanks to Dr. Zacch’s initiative, his team’s effort, and his transformative leadership style. Surpassed the target before, and he will undoubtedly do so again.

Real change, not empty promises, is what his leadership is all about. He is breaking barriers, simplifying processes, and making sure that taxes become a tool for advancement. Nigeria is fortunate to have a leader who is ready to make a real difference.

The ball has been set rolling. The plans are in place, the leadership is focused, and the team is committed. Nigerians can expect a tax system that works for them, not one that causes frustration.

Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi is the technical assistant on broadcast media to the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS

