Zacch @ 46: Portrait of a man of excellence

The greatest English playwright, William Shakespeare, sketches out three pathways to greatness in his play, Twelfth Night. “Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them,” he theorises. To the Bard of Avon, the first pathway is to be born into greatness, to come from a wealthy family. A person so born naturally has high social standing as a result of their parents’ wealth.

To the second class belong individ- uals who are not obviously born great, but who achieve greatness through dint of hard work and diligence. In the last class are those who come to greatness through happenstance or serendipity. All things considered, the subject of this piece, Zacch Adedeji, Ph.D., fits into the second category. Zacch, as the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue (FIRS) prefers to be called, is one of the prominent appointees of President Bola Tinubu. This is on account of his immense capacity, knack for diligent execution of given tasks and the content of his character. He is a man shot to limelight by hard work, discipline, and the abundant grace of God.

But his road to prominence was never smooth. Born into a humble, agrarian family in Iwo Ate, Ogo Oluwa Local Government Area of Oyo State, he resolved early in life not to allow the circumstance of his birth dictate how far he could go. While helping his father out on the farms, precocious Adedeji never joked with his studies, especially realising through examples seen around him that educa- tion is the only medication against fatalism. After flying high through his primary and secondary education, his quest for more knowledge took him to the Federal Polytechnic in Ede, Osun State, where he finished his Ordinary National Diploma in Accountancy with distinction. Hungry for more, he enrolled for a higher degree at the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, to study management and accounting. Just as he was going to start the journey to Ife, a setback surfaced. His beloved father died. But Adedeji did not allow the tragedy to extinguish his dream of going to Ife and emerging the best.

After just two semesters at Ife, his fame as an ‘efiko’ (a brilliant student) had spread beyond his class, earning him the appellation ‘Prof’ from his classmates. ’Prof’ shone brightly, finishing with First-Class honours. Everywhere Adedeji has worked after leaving OAU, he has left a mark of excellence and made so much positive impact that they look back at his times in those organisations with admiration and superlative commendations. At the multinational American company, Procter and Gamble (P&G) he started as a General Accounting and Stewardship Manager and rose to the level of Chief Finance Manager for West Africa with enviable performance records. He led a cross-functional team to prepare and report financial statements for the com- pany regionally and globally through consolidated data entry tool.

He supervised the day-to-day evaluation and implementation of SAP (Systems Applications and Products) modules and also led a 15-member finance team to develop the internal processes for the roll out of SAP for West Africa. While at P&G, he met Senator Abiola Ajimobi. What drew Ajimobi to the high-flying Adedeji was the young man’s reputation as a brilliant finance expert doing so well in an A-List organisation. Ajimobi took Zacch under his wings because he saw in him someone he could mentor and pour himself into. The relationship blossomed and when Ajimobi was elected governor of Oyo State in 2011, he appointed Adedeji, then 33 years, his Finance Commissioner, making him the youngest person to have held that position in the state. The late former governor had this to say about Zacch: “He is a young, brilliant and wise man. I can testify to his unusual creativity, astuteness and uncommon skills in public finance management. I can see his lights shining ever so brightly on the global horizon for many decades ahead.” Zacch Adedeji with President Bola Tinubu (r) – Adekanmbi is the Special Adviser Media to the FIRS chairman