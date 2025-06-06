Zaaki Azzay Condemns Killings In Benue, Other Parts Of Nigeria

Share

Veteran musician Zaaki Azzay has expressed deep concern over the ongoing killings in Benue State and other parts of the country, describing the attacks as acts of ethnic cleansing and genocide motivated by a land-grabbing agenda.

In a statement issued on Friday and made available to New Telegraph, Azzay called on security agencies to intensify efforts to curb the violence and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“As a true Nigerian, I believe it is imperative for us to stand together against injustice and brutality,” he said.

Azzay, a native of Benue State, decried the gruesome attacks that have left many dead, displaced from their ancestral homes, and subjected to various forms of violence.

“I am compelled to express my utmost shock and dismay at the unprovoked attacks and violent killings in Benue State and other parts of Nigeria. The barbaric manner in which innocent lives are being lost, people maimed, and women raped, with families displaced from their ancestral lands, is nothing short of ethnic cleansing and genocide, driven by a land-grabbing agenda,” he said.

He called on all sons and daughters of Benue, both at home and in the diaspora, to set aside political differences and rally behind Governor Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia to find lasting solutions to the crisis.

“I also call on the security agencies to redouble their efforts in combating this menace, ensuring that those responsible for these atrocities are brought to justice,” he added.

Azzay extended his condolences to the victims and displaced families, praying for peace and stability in the affected communities.

“My heart goes out to the families of the victims, those displaced, and those living in IDP camps. I pray that peace returns to the affected areas, and that the people can soon live without fear of attack and continue with their farming activities,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to unite in condemning the violence and supporting ongoing efforts to restore security and peace.

“Together, we can bring peace and security to Benue State. Let us join forces to condemn these attacks, support the victims, and work towards a future where our people can live in peace,” Azzay stated.

